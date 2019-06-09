Pregnant Ferguson mother and son jump to safety during apartment fire and lose everything

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON , Mo. - A mother and her 8-year-old son jumped out of a third-floor window to escape their burning apartment building early Sunday morning. The fire broke out at Canfield Green Apartments and residents say the fire forced them to jump to safety.

"I was terrified. I thought we would not make it out. My legs were hanging out the window and my son was very scared,” said Onesha Brooks.

Firefighters say the fire started in an apartment next door to Brooks and quickly spread to her home.

“There was only one way out. I got to punching windows out. I told my son to jump out first so he could land, then I jumped out and landed on my head and back,” said Brooks.

The Ferguson Fire Department says when they arrived on the scene, thick black smoke and flames could be seen for miles. A neighbor may have fallen asleep while cooking and the fire was caused by a pot left unattended on the stove.

Brooks says she is three months pregnant and lost everything in the fire. Now she's wondering how she will be able to move forward. There were no injuries to report.