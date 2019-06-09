St. Louis sports stores wait to crack open Stanley Cup winning gear

Posted 10:21 pm, June 9, 2019, by

MANCHESTER, Mo. — Area stores are waiting for a win to open boxes full with special Stanley Cup gear. Our cameras found boxes of merchandise under lock and key at Academy Sports in Manchester.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.