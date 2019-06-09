Stray Rescue’s ‘Brunch for Mutts’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The first-ever dine-out event, Brunch for Mutts, is taking place at restaurants throughout the area on June 9th.

All participating restaurants are donating at least 20% of sales to Stray Rescue.

Participating Restaurants Include:

- Sqwires Restaurant

- California Pizza Kitchen (Creve Coeur, Des Peres, and

Richmond Heights)

- St. Louis Kolache (all 3 locations!)

- START Bar

- Houlihan's

- The Midwestern

- Cinder House

- Dylan's Sports Bar & Grill

- Chase Club

- Evangeline's Bistro & Music House

- Westport Social

- Peel Wood Fired Pizza

For more information, visit: strayrescue.org