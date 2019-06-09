Stray Rescue’s ‘Brunch for Mutts’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The first-ever dine-out event, Brunch for Mutts, is taking place at restaurants throughout the area on June 9th.
All participating restaurants are donating at least 20% of sales to Stray Rescue.
Participating Restaurants Include:
- Sqwires Restaurant
- California Pizza Kitchen (Creve Coeur, Des Peres, and
Richmond Heights)
- St. Louis Kolache (all 3 locations!)
- START Bar
- Houlihan's
- The Midwestern
- Cinder House
- Dylan's Sports Bar & Grill
- Chase Club
- Evangeline's Bistro & Music House
- Westport Social
- Peel Wood Fired Pizza
For more information, visit: strayrescue.org