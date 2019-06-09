× Precautionary tap water boil order for large part of north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A precautionary order to boil water before drinking or cooking has been ordered for a large portion of north St. Louis County. Missouri American Water says that people living in Bel-Nor, Bel-Ridge, Breckenridge Hills, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Overland, St. John, Sycamore Hills, Vinita Park, Vinita Terrace, and Woodson Terrace should boil for three minutes before using. The tap water is okay for washing, bathing, and other non-consumable uses.

A 20-inch water main break is responsible for the precautionary boil advisory. The order affects approximately 16,000 customers. Advisories like this can last from 48-72 hours.

This is a map of the area under the order provided by Missouri American Water: