'The Office' stars take their hockey rivalry to Twitter ahead of game 6

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins in game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and it could be a clinching game for the Blues.

The Office’s Jenna Fischer is a St. Louis native and she has been known to show her team spirit on Twitter and Instagram. Her character’s counterpart in the show is played by actor John Krasinski, who happens to be a Boston native.

The two took to Twitter after tie-breaker game 5 to spark up their “friendly competition.”

Uh oh.@johnkrasinski Looks like Pam might be going home with Stanley. Who would have guessed! #StanleyCup #LetsGoBlues — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) June 7, 2019

Fischer also made a reference to another character in the show, Stanley Hudson.

Krasinski had a response, cheering on his hometown team of the Bruins.

The two have been known to cheer on their respective teams on Twitter. Fischer posted this video before game 7 of the Blues’ series against the Dallas Stars.