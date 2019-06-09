× Two children under 3-years-old shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two children have been shot in south St. Louis Sunday night. Police say that the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Michigan. The victims were two and three years old.

One of the children was grazed by a bullet. The other child is in critical condition. They were both taken to the hospital.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.