Videos show a bear swimming in the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Videos posted by Lake TV to Facebook show a bear swimming in the Lake of the Ozarks. They say the footage was shot by family boating near Lick Branch Cove. These videos have generated hundreds of response on social media.
