Videos show a bear swimming in the Lake of the Ozarks

Posted 5:11 pm, June 9, 2019, by

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Videos posted by Lake TV to Facebook show a bear swimming in the Lake of the Ozarks. They say the footage was shot by family boating near Lick Branch Cove. These videos have generated hundreds of response on social media.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.