Yadi delights Blues fans by wearing Barbashev jersey to big game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is attending the Stanley Cup Game 6 in St. Louis. Producers at the Enterprise Center put him on the stadium’s giant screen. He is wearing a Ivan Barbashev jersey. The crowd went wild. Fourth-line winger Ivan Barbashev is out because of a one-game suspension.

Yadier Molina is here in an Ivan Barbashev #StLBlues Jersey pic.twitter.com/4yiAG7x5Jw — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 10, 2019

For context, Molina is wearing the sweater of the #stlblues player who was suspended for tonight's game — in the days after his alleged penalty. All that's missing are the #Reds fans booing him so he can point to the name on the back. #StanleyCup #cardinals https://t.co/SZg79BPFnN — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) June 9, 2019

The St. Louis Blues had the early jump, but the Bruins wound up with a two-man advantage because of a boarding penalty on Brayden Schenn and a delay of game penalty on Ryan O’Reilly. David Pastrnak fed Marchand for a blazing one-timer from the right faceoff circle that Jordan Binnington had little chance of stopping.

Boston is 12-3 in the playoffs when scoring first.

Blues winger Robert Thomas is back after missing the previous four games against Boston with a suspected hand or wrist injury. He handled the puck fine in practice Saturday and Sunday morning and declared himself good to go.

Thomas’ return comes at an opportune time, with the Blues trying to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title and fourth-line winger Ivan Barbashev out because of a one-game suspension.

The Bruins scratched former Blues captain David Backes once again, going with Karson Kuhlman. The 23-year-old rookie hadn’t played since Game 3 of the second round against Columbus on April 30.

The Blues lead Boston 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.