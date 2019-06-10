× Ballwin Police discover an unlikely animal in a kitchen pantry

BALLWIN, Mo. – Ballwin Police say that this past week they were called to an apartment complex because someone found a python in their pantry.

Officers say the person in the apartment was looking for a snack when they found the python.

An officer was able to catch it and call animal control for help. Animal control safely took the python away.

Police don’t know where the python was taken saying, “hopefully by at least three continental US States in distance.”

In another animal-rescue situation, an officer was called to help find a missing turtle. The officer helped a caller search for their turtle until they were finally able to find it in the backyard.

“The caller then took it upon himself to give the officer an improvised National Geographic special on the mating rituals of turtles to thank him for his time,” Police said.