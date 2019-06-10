× Blues Stanley Cup Game 7 Enterprise Center watch party tickets on sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Enterprise Center has been filled to capacity for St. Louis Blues watch parties during away games in Boston. Ticketmaster shows that seats for the Game 7 watch party go on sale at 4pm Monday. The doors open at 5:30pm Wednesday and the watch party starts at 7:00pm central time.

Admission is $20 for the general public or $10 for Blues Season Ticket Holders. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Blues for Kids Foundation. Tickets can only be purchased online using the link below and are sold on a first-come, first served basis. Tickets are mobile only for this event and seating is assigned.

Fans can expect: