Blues Stanley Cup Game 7 Enterprise Center watch party tickets on sale

Posted 3:34 pm, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, June 10, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Enterprise Center has been filled to capacity for St. Louis Blues watch parties during away games in Boston. Ticketmaster shows that seats for the Game 7 watch party go on sale at 4pm Monday. The doors open at 5:30pm Wednesday and the watch party starts at 7:00pm central time.

Admission is $20 for the general public or $10 for Blues Season Ticket Holders. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Blues for Kids Foundation. Tickets can only be purchased online using the link below and are sold on a first-come, first served basis.  Tickets are mobile only for this event and seating is assigned.

Fans can expect:

  • Full in-game production including opening videos, goal celebrations, etc.
  • Intermission games
  • Celebrity appearances
  • Live Music
  • Inflatables and Lawn Games
  • Happy Hour specially-priced food & beverage items

