Claire's recalls JoJo Siwa's makeup kit for tweens

ST. LOUIS – A make-up kit for tweens is being pulled off the shelves at Claire’s stores.

According to the FDA Super Star Jo Jo Siwa’s Makeup Kits are dangerous and issued a warning to stop using the product immediately.

Claire’s “Jo Jo Siwa Make Up Set” containing eyeshadow, two lip glosses, and nail polish tested positive for asbestos.

The product first appeared on “Dance Moms” and has since become a breakout star with her own YouTube channel with 9.8 million subscribers, products and appearances everywhere.