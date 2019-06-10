LIVE video from FOX’s 2 Rogue Runner: Crews battle 2-alarm apartment fire in Arnold

Fire crews battle 2-alarm apartment fire in Arnold

Posted 6:19 am, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29AM, June 10, 2019

ARNOLD, Mo. — Firefighters are on the scene of a second -alarm fire at the Meramec Valley Apartments in Arnold.

The fire was brought under control at around 6:320 a.m., Monday with firefighters remaining on the scene.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time, but we’re told there were several people in the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.

Google Map for coordinates 38.409892 by -90.379300.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.