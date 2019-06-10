× Fire crews battle 2-alarm apartment fire in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. — Firefighters are on the scene of a second -alarm fire at the Meramec Valley Apartments in Arnold.

The fire was brought under control at around 6:320 a.m., Monday with firefighters remaining on the scene.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time, but we’re told there were several people in the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

