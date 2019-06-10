Daughter charged with killing parents in suburban Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 43-year-old woman is accused of killing her parents in suburban Chicago.

Police in Arlington Heights say they discovered the bodies of Anne and David Martin early on Saturday. They were repeatedly stabbed.

Deborah Martin walked down from the home's second floor and was arrested after confronting police in the kitchen. She's due in court Monday on murder charges.

The Martins were retired and in their early 70s. Anne Martin was a teacher at Wheeling High School, while David Martin worked at Motorola.

Dian Perkins, a retired Wheeling High teacher, says students loved Anne Martin. They saw each other last week.

Perkins says, ``Whenever the kids needed something, she was there for them.''