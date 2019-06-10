Deputy shoots, wounds driver during Missouri traffic stop

Posted 10:31 am, June 10, 2019, by

OSCEOLA, Mo. – Authorities say a Missouri deputy has shot and critically wounded a driver who is accused of reaching for a weapon during a traffic stop.

KYTV reports that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon after the St. Clair County deputy stopped the driver for failing to yield. The deputy told investigators that he fired after the driver reached for a weapon. The suspect was then taken to a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released. The deputy wasn’t hurt.

The case has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate. Pending the results, the sheriff placed the deputy on administrative leave, which is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting.
___
Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.