Drone video shows dramatic view of Mississippi and River Des Peres flooding

Posted 4:04 pm, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:05PM, June 10, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Check out this amazing drone footage of the Mississippi and the River Des Peres cresting in south St. Louis. Once in a lifetime flooding is feeling like twice for a lot of the people.

According to the US Geological Survey River Des Peres was at 30 feet this weekend. It’s a tributary to the Mississippi which was at 45.8 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Both crested Sunday morning at their second most historic levels, close behind the flood of 93.

If you’d like to get updates from St. Louis Emergency Management text STLCEMA to 888777.

