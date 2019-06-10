Missouri man reels in record breaking hybrid striped bass

Posted 7:46 am, June 10, 2019, by

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says that a Carthage man as broken the state’s 32-year-old hybrid striped bass record. Cesar Rodriguez reeled in a 21-pound, 11-ounce fish at Lake of the Ozarks May 19, using a pole-and-line.

“It was just a normal day out fishing,” Rodriguez tells the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Last year I caught a 24-pound hybrid in Oklahoma, but I couldn’t find a game warden to confirm it. So, this catch didn’t come as a surprise that it was a record-breaker.”

The hybrid striped bass is the sixth state-record fish caught this year. Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. For more information on state-record fish visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online guide.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.