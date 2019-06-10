× Missouri man reels in record breaking hybrid striped bass

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says that a Carthage man as broken the state’s 32-year-old hybrid striped bass record. Cesar Rodriguez reeled in a 21-pound, 11-ounce fish at Lake of the Ozarks May 19, using a pole-and-line.

“It was just a normal day out fishing,” Rodriguez tells the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Last year I caught a 24-pound hybrid in Oklahoma, but I couldn’t find a game warden to confirm it. So, this catch didn’t come as a surprise that it was a record-breaker.”

The hybrid striped bass is the sixth state-record fish caught this year. Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. For more information on state-record fish visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online guide.