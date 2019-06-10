New study reveals the most stressed out city in America

ST. LOUIS – It’s no secret many Americans tend to be wound up pretty tightly but, which city is the most stressed out?

According to a new survey, Los Angeles is the most stressed-out city in the country.

LA followed by New York, Chicago, and Miami in the poll of 3,000  people.

Residents in the “City of Angels” seem to be having a devil of a time maintaining a work-life balance with 76 percent saying they are at least somewhat stressed on a typical day.

