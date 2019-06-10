Parents charged in death of child left in hot car

Posted 5:25 pm, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:30PM, June 10, 2019

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged the parents in the death of a baby girl left in a hot vehicle for at least 12 hours on Sunday, June 2.

The parents, 27-year-old Matthew Eichelberger and 24-year-old Candace Rucker, were each charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of their daughter, 11-month-old Joseline Eichelberger.

Both are being held on $50,000 bond each at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.