Parents charged in death of child left in hot car

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged the parents in the death of a baby girl left in a hot vehicle for at least 12 hours on Sunday, June 2.

The parents, 27-year-old Matthew Eichelberger and 24-year-old Candace Rucker, were each charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of their daughter, 11-month-old Joseline Eichelberger.

Both are being held on $50,000 bond each at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

