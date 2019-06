Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Franklin and Darwin, and their sisters, Edison and Tesla, are adorable chihuahua mix puppies sponsored by Edison's Entertainment Complex.

They're expected to be between 20 and 30 pounds when they're fully grown.

These cuties will be available for adoption later in the week.

You can visit them at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.