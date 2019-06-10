Share your #DADismSTL to take your dad to one of 5 shows!

FOX 2 is celebrating Father’s Day with a huge giveaway! Share your dad quotes, words of wisdom, things your father or father figure said that you remember and you’ll be automatically entered! Enter Below or Share your #DADismSTL with @FOX2Now on: Twitter

Winners will get to take dad to one of five shows coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater this summer!

Santana & The Doobie Brothers – Friday, July 12 th

Alice Cooper & Halestorm – Thursday, July 25 th

Peter Frampton – August 4 th

KSHE Pig Roast: SLASH, Ratt, Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine & Shooting Star – Saturday, August 10 th

ZZ Top – Friday, September 6th

Tickets are on sale now!

Hurry! Entries are due by June, 14th at 1pm!

Official Rules