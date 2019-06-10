× Studies show dogs owners feeling stress can transfer it to their dogs

ST. LOUIS – All that stress is not just bad for you, but it also has a negative effect on your pet’s health.

A Swedish team measured levels of the stress hormone cortisol in dogs and their owners. They found levels of long-term cortisol in both groups matched.

Which means owners with high cortisol levels had dogs with high levels and those with low levels had low levels in their pets.

Researchers say the personality of a dog’s owner has a very strong effect on a pet’s anxiety level.