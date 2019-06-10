× Superintendent returning to work, after being placed on leave

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – A Jefferson R-7 superintendent will be returning to work Tuesday weeks after being put on leave. Clinton Johnston tweeted tonight that he is excited to return to the greatest students, staff, administration, community and school district in the world.

In April, students, parents, and staff attended a special board of education meeting supporting Johnston and demanding answers.

It is still unclear why Johnston was put on leave.