Tim’s Travels: New Dogtopia offers home away from home for St. Peters canines

ST. PETERS, Mo. -Dogtopia, the nation`s leading dog daycare, boarding, and spa facility, is opening a new location in St. Peters on Tuesday, June 11.

Offering personalized care for St. Peters pups in a fun, safe and comfortable environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard among dog daycares with its three key benefits: education, exercise, and socialization.

Pups will enjoy an open layout where each playroom offers fun for dogs of similar size and play style. They are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

