Vigil held for 3-year-old shot and killed in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The family of a 3-year-old girl shot and killed during a drive-by shooting gathered at the place where her life was tragically cut short one day prior. Kennedei Powell's family said she was full of joy and had a big personality, and they are asking why someone would drive down a residential street and shoot at a group of children playing in the front yard of a home.

St. Louis police said around 8:30 p.m. Sunday (June 9), two men and five children ranging in age from 3 to 8 were standing on the sidewalk near a vehicle with a woman inside on Michigan Avenue near Mount Pleasant Street. A white four-door vehicle drove by and shot at the group.

Powell, 3, was shot in the chest.

"Baby wasn't nothing but three-years-old," said Tracy Wafford, Powell's grandmother. "She didn't deserve that. She got shot in her chest. She didn't deserve that. She was just out here playing."

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the back. Both girls were taken to the hospital.

Powell died from her injuries. The 6-year-old was released from the hospital Monday (June 10), and her family tells Fox 2/News 11 she is recovering.

Philicia Burrage said her cousin, Powell, was the youngest of four children. Burrage saw Powell Sunday afternoon before the shooting.

"Six hours later, to get a phone call that I will never be able to see her again was like a ton of bricks," said Burrage.

Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood in search of surveillance cameras that may have picked up images of the four-door white car. Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).