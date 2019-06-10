You Paid For It: US Corps of Engineers says levees are holding against area rivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A top official in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District told Fox 2's Elliott Davis that he would give levee districts and the Army Corps of Engineers an A for their performance during this flood crisis.

About 20 percent of the levees failed because they were overtopped by water sending scores of residents scrambling to safety.

The Corps says tens of millions of dollars were spent after the ‘93 flood to shore up weak areas.

Even still some communities were hard hit when community levees were overtopped by water.

The Corp says as a general policy levees in urban areas are built higher than those in other places.

Investigator Elliott Davis went by boat to see one area that was hard hit when a community levee couldn't hold back the water. The town of West Alton in St. Charles County Missouri is completely flooded. Officials had ordered a voluntary evacuation about a week before the break happened, knowing that trouble could be coming.