11-year-old dies after being shot in head in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An 11-year-old girl died after being shot in north St. Louis.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of North 20th Street around 11:40 p.m. Monday night.

Upon arrival, Charnija Keys, who reportedly lived nearby, was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Keys was taken an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Child Abuse Unit and Homicide Investigative Unit were called to the scene. Police have classified the fatal shooting as ‘suspicious.’

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.