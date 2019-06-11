Battleship USS Missouri “forever” stamp Dedication Ceremony

USS Missouri (SSN 780) coming to their new home in Pearl Harbor

A new forever stamp is paying tribute to the USS Missouri.

A dedication ceremony for the “The Mighty Mo” stamp will be held June 11 at the memorial, according to the Postal Service. The stamp’s release coincides with the 75th anniversary of its commissioning on June 11th, 1944.

Missouri was the last battleship commissioned by the United States. The Japanese surrendered on the deck of the USS Missouri in 1945 ending World War ll.  The ship saw 17 years of active service before being decommissioned in 1992.

As a “forever” stamp, the Postal Service said, the USS Missouri stamp will always be equal in value to the current first-class mail one-ounce price, which is 55 cents.

