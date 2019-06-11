Blues GM ‘colorfully instructed’ Boston’s ice crew to get to work

BOSTON, Ma. – Tensions are high before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins in Boston. There are reports that Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong had some words for TD Ameritrade employees.

“Blues GM, Doug Armstrong just colorfully instructed the ice crew at TD Garden to get to work. Armstrong was a bit annoyed with the possibility of the Blues practice being delayed. Crew member, ‘who pissed in your Cheerios this morning’? Game 7.” tweets TSN’s Darren Dreger.

The final game between the Blues and Bruins is Wednesday at 7pm. The Blues were able to skate today.

“Apparently Armstrong circled back to apologize. Game 7 harmony has been restored,” tweets TSN’s Darren Dreger.

FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and photographer Dave Sharp were at today’s practice. They’ll have more for you during tonight’s newscasts.