Church takes biblical approach to teaching kids carpentry

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A north St. Louis County church is taking a biblical approach to the trades and teaching kids how to pick up a hammer.

Carpenters Kids Camps at Greater Pentecostal Church of God is putting kids on the right path for a successful future.

Pastor Terence Coleman is teaching the basics of carpentry.

"It's giving them a future. It's all designed to empower our young people between the ages of 8 to 12. They will know something about the basics of carpentry, the tools, safety, the work, and how you can make a good, decent living," Pastor Coleman said.

It is one of the oldest and most important trades but Pastor Coleman said fewer people seem to be interested.

"Something has to be done to change this. We had shop classes and that gave me my start. You don't see that in the school system today,” he said. “This is a good start for them."

Pastor Coleman said when you learn a trade, the opportunities are endless.

"It gives you self-worth, it gives you purpose, and you can stand back and say I did something, I put something together with my hands, mind, and wisdom," he said.

It is obvious that these kids are building more than just toolboxes.

"Building faith, building skills, building character. Faith in God, skills for lifetime, building character in them," said Pastor Coleman.