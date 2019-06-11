× De Soto woman accused of taking funds intended for wounded Ballwin officer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The former head of the Jefferson County police charity has been charged for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the organization, which was founded to raise money for paralyzed Ballwin officer Mike Flamion.

According to court documents, Angela McMunn founded the Shop With A Cop program in 2015 with the initial goal of getting police to take low-income children shopping over the Christmas holidays.

After Officer Mike Flamion was shot and paralyzed from the neck down while in the line of duty, McMunn used her charity’s account to buy t-shirts supporting Flamion and claimed future money raised would benefit him and his family.

Prosecutors said McMunn stole at least $500 between August 2016 and November 2017 and at least $750 between January and November 2017 for personal expenses, such as volleyball fees, subdivision dues, and loan payments.

Jefferson County Sheriff David Marshak said McMunn, 48, was never affiliated or supported by the sheriff’s department.