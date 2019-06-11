Dierbergs customers now able to pick up app orders curbside

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tuesday, June 11th will begin a new program for Dierbergs Markets and Shipt, the partner for “Dierbergs Delivered Fresh” same-day delivery.

Dierbergs customers will now have the option to pickup orders curbside that were made on the Shipt app or Shipt.com.

Customers can build a shopping list, select their preferred Dierbergs store for pickup, and park in designated Curbside Pickup parking spaces. Shipt Shoppers take care of hand picking and bagging the order.

Orders can be in the customer’s vehicle in as soon as one hour while Shipt Shoppers communicate with the customer in real time every step of the way.