Fallen firefighter to receive heroes farewell

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Maryland Heights firefighters will honor a fallen brother during a special service.

Chris Moore suffered a medical emergency while on duty June 6th. He had been with the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District for 18 years.

Moore had received several Medals of Valor for actions during emergency responses. There will be an apparatus funeral procession Friday, June 14th starting between 12 noon and 1 p.m. at Grace Church. The procession will travel through part of Maryland Heights going down McKelvey to Old St. Charles Road. Then onto Old St. Charles Road to Parkwood, right on Parkwood and travel that roadway to Dorsett Road. Then east (left) on Dorsett Road to Schuetz Road, making a right with the hearse taking Moore through the engine bay at the Firehouse #1 on Schuetz Road. It will then continue on Schuetz Road to Page and go west to 270 southbound.

The public is asked to line the procession route in honor of Chris Moore.

Chief Steve Olshwanger, Maryland Heights Fire Department had this to say about Chris Moore, “I’m proud to say I knew Chris as a firefighter, friend, and a brother. Our community has lost a dedicated professional who brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization.”

Moore is survived by a daughter and a son.

BackStoppers will be holding a fundraiser and honoring Moore at their event Thursday night at Failoni’s from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.