Family of 3-year-old shot and killed, calls streets unsafe

ST. LOUIS - The grandmother of 3-year-old Kennedi Powell says nothing can replace her smile. The child was shot and killed on Sunday night while playing outside on the 4600 block of Michigan Avenue in south St. Louis. A 6-year-old playmate was also wounded.

“The streets are not safe no more, not even for your kids. It’s not safe out here,” said Tanisha Smith, mother of the girl who was wounded. “This is a war zone now.”

Kennedi’s family has established a Gofundme account to help pay for funeral expenses.

“That baby was 3-years-old. She didn’t even get a chance to live her life,” said Tracy Wafford, Kennedi’s grandmother.

Both women believe more needs to be done to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. Smith would also like to see more surveillance type cameras in high-crime areas. She said her daughter no longer feels safe on her own street and even inside her own home. She said, “That’s going to stick with her forever.”

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. Rewards of up to $1,000 are also available.