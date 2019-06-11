Family speaks out about 11-year-old shot and killed in North City

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis family is grief-stricken mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl. Police said Charnija Keys was shot and killed last night in north St. Louis.

Anita Norman, the girl's grandmother, described Keys as an angel. She said her granddaughter was joyful and loving.

Police said they are calling the shooting death suspicious. They said the young girl died after being shot inside her home near 20th street and Cass Avenue late Monday night.

The girl's family is putting on a BBQ fundraiser to help raise money to bury her. They said it will take place on Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m. in south city. For more information family members ask you contact Arnita at 314-372-7883 or Yolanda at 314-366-2317.

