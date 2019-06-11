Free Trip Tuesday heads to SILVER DOLLAR CITY!

Free Trip Tuesday is going to Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO!

Brought to you by Webster Groves Subaru

Silver Dollar City’s Summer Adventure Kicking Off Star Spangled Banner

Celebrate an All-American Summer with your family! The Star-Spangled Summer festival is packed with family fun and entertainment you won’t find anywhere else.

Nothing brings family together like sharing the excitement of over 40 thrilling rides & attractions including the 10 Family Adventures of Fireman’s Landing® and The World’s Fastest, Steepest & Tallest Spinning Coaster — Time Traveler®!

Plus, enjoy limited-time summer entertainment like the all-new, million-dollar, Broadway-style musical Reuben’s Swashbuckling Adventure!

One lucky family will head to Silver Dollar City in Branson with a huge prize package including:

2 nights lodging in a Branson area hotel/resort

4 tickets to Silver Dollar City and lunch at the park - With more than 40 thrilling rides and attractions, Silver Dollar City placed fourth in a USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice poll for the nation's top amusement park.

4 tickets to Showboat Branson Belle - see gorgeous views of Table Rock Lake from one of the most unique vantage points in Branson!

4 tickets to White Water - Explore 13 acres of rides and slides! With over 2 million gallons of fun, White Water placed fifth in a USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice poll for the nation's top Outdoor Water Park.

PLUS, $200.00 gift card courtesy of Webster Groves Subaru!

Official Rules