Missing 7-year-old Carbondale girl found safe

CARBONDALE, Ill. – A missing 7-year-old Carbondale, Illinois was located safe Tuesday afternoon and reunited with her family.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, Patrice Dotson disappeared late Monday afternoon in the 600 block of West Cherry Street. She went outside to look for her sister around 6 p.m.; the sister returned and Patrice did not.

Local authorities contacted the Illinois State Police who activated a missing person advisory.

Carbondale city employees located Patrice around 1:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Marion Street, approximately two miles away from where she was last seen.

Patrice was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.