Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by car on Natural Bridge Road

ST. LOUIS – A woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a car overnight trying to cross a road in north St. Louis County.

The accident happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Natural Bridge Road at Interstate 70.

We are told that the victim went to the hospital with a dislocated shoulder.

According to police, the driver was arrested for a revoked license.