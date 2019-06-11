× Police need your help finding missing child from Carbondale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Illinois State Police have activated a Missing Person Advisory at the request of the Carbondale Police Department.

Patrice Dotson, 7, went outside to look for her sister, the sister returned and Patrice did not.

The 7-year-old is female, black, 4 foot, 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and pink shoes.

If you have any information please call 911 or the Carbondale Police Department: (618) 627-7556