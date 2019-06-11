× Precautionary boil order lifted for large part of north St. Louis County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY- A precautionary boil order has been lifted for parts of north St. Louis County after a water main break.

Missouri American Water said a 20-inch water main broke, causing a drop-in water pressure. 16,000 customers are affected Saturday.

As of Sunday, the advisory had been lifted after water quality test confirmed the water was safe for drink consumption

The affected area included parts of Bel-Nor, Bel-Ridge, Breckenridge Hills, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Overland, St. John, Sycamore Hills, Vinita Park, Vinita Terrace and Woodson Terrace.

The affected area ran from Page Ave to the south. Edmundson Road and Wengler Road to the west, Natural Bridge to the north and the Vinita Park/Vinita Terrace.