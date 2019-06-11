× Song of the Day – Free Trip Tuesday

Free Trip Tuesday goes to Memphis, TN!

Brought to you by Webster Groves Subaru

Come Play Around in Memphis

Need to get away and feel a new beat? Then why don’t you come play around in Memphis? Finger-lickin’ barbeque, live music that makes your hips move, world famous attractions like Graceland and Beale Street – Memphis has all of this along with some of the best kept secrets in the world. One-of-a-kind shops, family-friendly attractions, award-winning museums and gardens, and some of the most unique hotels in the South. To get tuned up, enter to win our Free Trip Tuesday getaway with FOX 2, so you can taste the flavor and experience the soul of Memphis for yourself.

THIS IS A HUGE PRIZE PACKAGE BRINGING IN THE BEST OF MEMPHIS:

Three (3) Night Stay at the Peabody Memphis – One of Memphis’ grandest, most legendary hotels, it’s also home of the Famous Peabody Memphis Ducks for nearly 90 years, ducks still visit the lobby fountain at 11am and 5pm daily

Four (4) Tickets to The Lookout at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid – The loftiest place in Memphis inside Big Cypress Lodge

– a unique tour of Memphis in true vintage style, hop into a 1955 Chevy Bel Air, 1955 Plymouth Belvedere or any others! (1) $50 dollar Gift Card to Crosstown Concourse – the place to eat, shop and thrive

Four (4) Tickets to Stax Museum of American Soul Music – Located on the original site of the Stax Records studio in Memphis, Tenn., the Stax Museum pays special tribute to the artists who recorded there, as well as other American soul legends, with a rare and amazing collection of more than 2,000 artifacts, interactive exhibits, films and galleries.

Four (4) Tickets to the Memphis Children Museum – creates memorable learning experience through hands-on exhibits and programs with indoor and outdoor play spaces for kids

creates memorable learning experience through hands-on exhibits and programs with indoor and outdoor play spaces for kids PLUS, $200 gift card courtesy of Webster Groves Subaru!

Total Value $2,531

