St. Louis family mourns 3-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS - A vigil is held for a three-year-old girl shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in south St. Louis.

The family of three-year-old Kennedi Powell gathered at the shooting location on the Michigan Avenue near Mount Pleasant Street.

Police say someone in a white car fired at two adults and five children hitting the two children; a six-year-old girl was shot in the back.

Kennedi's family says she was the youngest of four children.

Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood in search of surveillance cameras that may have picked up images of the four-door white car. Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).