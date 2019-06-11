Survey reveals what dads really want this Father’s Day

Posted 5:12 am, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:13AM, June 11, 2019

Little daughters embracing their father to congratulate with fathers day

ST. LOUIS –  Father’s Day is just around the corner and a new study tries to find out what dads really want for Father’s Day.

The market research group One Poll says, 3 out of 4  fathers prefer an experience, instead of receiving a gift, like a tie or other clothing.

Nearly 50 percent would be happy just getting a phone call from their children. The study says, if you still want to buy something for “Dear Ol’ Dad,” the top gifts include steaks, tickets to a ball game, or a cold beer.

Top 10 gifts dads want for Father’s Day this year

Phone call from my kid(s) 47%
A big juicy steak 41%
Peace and quiet 38%
Taking in a ball game with the family 38%
An ice cold beer or two 35%
A cheaper, practical gift (socks, tie, etc.) 35%
Glass of wine 34%
Watch whatever I want on TV 34%
Glass of whiskey 29%
A physical, expensive gift (Apple Watch, etc.) 29%
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.