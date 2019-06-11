× Survey reveals what dads really want this Father’s Day

ST. LOUIS – Father’s Day is just around the corner and a new study tries to find out what dads really want for Father’s Day.

The market research group One Poll says, 3 out of 4 fathers prefer an experience, instead of receiving a gift, like a tie or other clothing.

Nearly 50 percent would be happy just getting a phone call from their children. The study says, if you still want to buy something for “Dear Ol’ Dad,” the top gifts include steaks, tickets to a ball game, or a cold beer.

