Survey reveals what dads really want this Father’s Day
ST. LOUIS – Father’s Day is just around the corner and a new study tries to find out what dads really want for Father’s Day.
The market research group One Poll says, 3 out of 4 fathers prefer an experience, instead of receiving a gift, like a tie or other clothing.
Nearly 50 percent would be happy just getting a phone call from their children. The study says, if you still want to buy something for “Dear Ol’ Dad,” the top gifts include steaks, tickets to a ball game, or a cold beer.
Top 10 gifts dads want for Father’s Day this year
|Phone call from my kid(s)
|47%
|A big juicy steak
|41%
|Peace and quiet
|38%
|Taking in a ball game with the family
|38%
|An ice cold beer or two
|35%
|A cheaper, practical gift (socks, tie, etc.)
|35%
|Glass of wine
|34%
|Watch whatever I want on TV
|34%
|Glass of whiskey
|29%
|A physical, expensive gift (Apple Watch, etc.)
|29%