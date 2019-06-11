× Target expands childcare and paid family leave benefits

ST. LOUIS – Need a job?

Target is hiring and expanding it’s employee benefits in order to attract new workers.

The retailer announced that starting this fall employee will receive 20 days of back-up child care or elder care. Employees can bring their child to an in-network day care center for $20 a day or pay a subsidized hourly rate for in-home care.

The company is also adding an extra two weeks of paid parental leave, giving employees four weeks of paid time annually to care for a newborn of a sick family member.