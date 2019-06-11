Watch LIVE: Planned Parenthood Press Conference

The Muny kicked off it’s 101st season with Guys & Dolls

Posted 8:38 am, June 11, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Monday was the opening night for the 2019 Muny season and, for a change, the audience did not have to worry about the heat. The Muny kicked off its 101st season with Guys & Dolls and unveiled the new renovations - with a new stage & lighting.

