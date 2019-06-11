ST. LOUIS - Monday was the opening night for the 2019 Muny season and, for a change, the audience did not have to worry about the heat. The Muny kicked off its 101st season with Guys & Dolls and unveiled the new renovations - with a new stage & lighting.
The Muny kicked off it’s 101st season with Guys & Dolls
-
Get your season tickets for the Muny’s 101st season
-
Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro dies at 39
-
Quiet day to be followed by an active night of weather
-
Strong storms expected to pop up this afternoon and evening
-
‘Arthur’ character Mr. Ratburn came out as gay, got married in season premiere and fans loved it
-
-
Strong storms possible tonight with total rainfall 2-4″ through the weekend
-
A few severe storms possible through Wednesday evening
-
Strong thunderstorms expected late Wednesday afternoon and evening
-
Mysterious ‘Imo’s Guy’ appears behind Blues coach during game 2 playoff win
-
Florida man arrested after being caught on camera intentionally running over dog
-
-
‘Rally Chinchilla?’ Brett Hull kisses Big Game Boris after Blues win
-
‘Stranger Things’ teams up with Baskin-Robbins for summer treats
-
Washington Avenue closed due to underground electrical fire in downtown St. Louis