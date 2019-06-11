TKO: Blues Game 7 Game Plan

Posted 12:04 am, June 11, 2019, by

It's a Game 7 for the Stanley Cup.  The bad bounces and bad luck of the past don't matter right now.  Martin's tie or Jon Hamm's beard don't matter right now.    This is all about the St. Louis Blues winning one more game.  Just one more.  It's the focus of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.