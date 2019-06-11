Urban League to honor women in leadership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Honoring women and the work they do in St. Louis The Urban League will be honoring this year's women leaders, and the work the Urban League does across the area.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has many programs and initiatives to help build their communities all across the city.

But now is the time of year where they celebrate the achievements and salute women in leadership in St. Louis and across the country.

“This is like a red-carpet event. This lets women know that we love them we appreciate them. We want them to feel like a queen for a day. The event is a fundraiser for the Urban League, and this event will help us continue with the services we provide,” said Kathi Hadley, Urban League.

Many women will be honored this evening including 3 celebrity lifetime achievers. St. Louis`s own Jennifer Lewis, Bern Nadette Stanis, and Regina Belle.

The Urban League has consistently served in the St. Louis for 101 years by empowering communities and changing lives.

“The Urban League's roll in the community, just to let you know, we service 100,000 people a year annually in the bi-state region. We do everything from food pantries, GED services, what we do is assist people and help people to become empowered in what they do in their daily lives so that they can survive in this city,” said Hadley.

The Salute to Women in Leadership gala takes place on June 15th. The reception starts at 5:30 p.m. dinner starts at 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets can be found on Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis website.