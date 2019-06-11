× Washington County deputies looking for person of interest in shooting

POTOSI, Mo. – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with a shooting that took place Monday.

According to Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, deputies were called to the 11000 block on Elliott Road for a shooting. The victim had been shot twice and was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital. The victim was said to be in stable condition. No other information was provided about the victim.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office identified Frank Lee Dunn as a person of interest in the case. Jacobsen said Dunn is also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information on Dunn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Central Dispatch Center at 573-438-1079. Callers can remain anonymous.