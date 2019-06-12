× Ben and Jerry’s co-founder calls to transform the criminal justice system and close St. Louis Workhouse

ST. LOUIS – Ben Cohen, the co-founder of Ben And Jerry’s Ice Cream and a political activist will be in St. Louis Wednesday calling for the St. Louis City Workhouse to be closed.

The ” Close the Workhouse ” tour will be held outside Gate B at Chaifetz Arena from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Cohen will be joined by Close the Workhouse campaign members and urge residents to demand Mayor Lyda Krewson and the Board of Alders shut down the jail where scores of legally innocent St. Louisans are currently housed, costing the City $16 million a year.

This comes just one day after a federal judge ruled the City of St. Louis must hold a bail hearing for everyone held at the Medium Security Institution and the Justice Center within 48 hours of their arrest.

The judge says the city of St. Louis has violated the rights of hundreds of people who have been detained solely because they can’t pay bail.

We've landed at Gate B at @ChaifetzArena for this sweet @Phish fest! Come grab a scoop and learn about #ClosetheWorkhouse till 8pm! pic.twitter.com/EkgG0BEquP — #CloseTheWorkhouse Truck Tour (@BenJerrysTour) June 11, 2019

What an awesome time, Phish fans! Thanks for raisin' a scoop with us to #criminaljusticereform. We can't get enough of #StLouis – see you again tomorrow pic.twitter.com/89qDtL2h3h — #CloseTheWorkhouse Truck Tour (@BenJerrysTour) June 12, 2019