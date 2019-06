Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - Blues fans are grabbing Stanley Cup gear off store shelves immediately following their team's win over the Bruins in Boston. FOX 2 reporter Ayesha Khan witnessed a crowd shopping at 11pm at Academy Sports in O'Fallon, Illinois. Many area sports stores are open late to accommodate customer's demands.

Academy Sports Stores in Manchester, St. Peters and O'Fallon, Illinois opened immediately following a win and will stay open until customer demand has been met.