Blues fans flock to City Museum to see Stanley Cup mural from the Old Barn

ST. LOUIS, MO - As fans hope that the St. Louis Blues make history Wednesday evening, some made their way to a stained-glass piece of Blues history for a pre-game pilgrimage. The City Museum in downtown St. Louis is now the home “Mayhem on Ice”, a stained-glass mural that was once housed behind a bar inside the old Arena.

The W. F. Other Unique Art Glass Company was the maker of this work of art. City Museum saved the piece that dates from 1967.

On Wednesday, they were allowing guests in for free to see the detail in the panels that depict the Blues hosting the Red Wings while playing for the Stanley Cup.

Fans and “newsman” are still coming by to spend time with Mayhem on Ice. Let’s go @StLouisBlues pic.twitter.com/LrWrng1OMm — City Museum (@citymuseum) June 12, 2019

Today & tomorrow from 10am till 4pm we’ll open the side door to our 4th gallery for any @StLouisBlues fan to stop by spend a few moments, pay their respects, meditate, or touch “Mayhem on Ice” from the old Arena. Get that piece of mind before game 7. #StanleyCupFinals #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/oqnBVGjEy6 — City Museum (@citymuseum) June 11, 2019